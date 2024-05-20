Wyoming Gas Price Report: Cheapest Stations, National Trends & Summer Forecast

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $2.82/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.46/g, a difference of $1.64/g.

The average price for diesel in the Cowboy State is $3.72/g.

The cheapest gas in Casper was priced at $2.94/g at two locations -- the Kum and Go on McKinley Street and the Exxon at 400 Valley Drive.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/g today.

"The news continues to be good for motorists ahead of Memorial Day, with gasoline prices again falling, making it four straight weeks of declines for the national average as we get closer to the start of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"The good news doesn't necessarily end there, either. GasBuddy's Summer Travel Forecast, coming out tomorrow, will also give motorists mostly good news for the rest of the summer, predicting that gas prices over the next few months will stay far under record levels and should continue trending lower as we get closer to July 4. While the Middle East, hurricane season, refinery maintenance and any other unexpected disruptions or weather remain wildcards, this summer is shaping up to be mostly favorable for drivers hitting the road."

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back ten years:

May 20, 2023: $3.35/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

May 20, 2022: $4.25/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g)

May 20, 2021: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)

May 20, 2020: $1.82/g (U.S. Average: $1.92/g)

May 20, 2019: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

May 20, 2018: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 20, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 20, 2016: $2.21/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

May 20, 2015: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

May 20, 2014: $3.49/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $3.29/g, up 17.0 cents per gallon from last week's $3.12/g.

Ogden- $3.60/g, down 9.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.69/g.

Billings- $3.45/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.46/g.

