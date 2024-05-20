Local Casper Native Trudi Holthouse Celebrated for Her Service at Boys & Girls Club Event

Trudi Holthouse was raised in Casper by Susie and Mick McMurry, inheriting their passion for the values reflected in the Code of the West.

Trudi works with her husband, Tyler Holthouse, to keep those values strong in her four children and two grandchildren. After leaving Casper to attend school, she followed in her mother’s footsteps as a teacher, but was called back to her hometown by the opportunity to raise her family near her parents and in the community that means so much to her.

“My parents instilled the value of giving back to where you live and provided the resources to help me do that each day,” said Holthouse

“Boys & Girls Club is vital to our community in providing all children a safe and meaningful place to belong,” Trudi adds. Her favorite part of the Boys & Girls Club is WyoTowne. “It is uniquely Wyoming and provides all the kids in the community an important perspective on belonging to a community,” said Holthouse.

The connections that Trudi brings can be felt across Natrona County beyond her personal endeavors. She enjoys bringing synergies to projects and people through enthusiasm and introductions. “I have met a lot of wonderful people being involved in the McMurry Foundation and it is exciting when I can help facilitate collaboration in a new way,” said Holthouse.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming's 26th Awards & Recognition Breakfast will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center on Wednesday, September 18th. All proceeds will support the impactful programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, which has 11 sites across four counties in Central Wyoming with a $5,290,000 annual operating budget.