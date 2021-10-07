House Fire In Central Casper Under Investigation

No one was injured in a house fire in central Casper Wednesday night.

Casper Fire-EMS says united were dispatched to the 800 block of South Durbin at roughly 7:30 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

The first firefighters on scene noted smoke throughout the home and were quickly able to locate and extinguish a small fire on the ground floor.

According to a news release, firefighters were able to ensure that all occupants of the structure made it out.

As of Thursday morning, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Casper Fire-EMS is taking the incident as an opportunity to remind the public to have a plan of evacuation.

"All occupants, especially young children, should know more than one way to get out of their house and have a designated meeting spot," the news release states. "Practicing home safety drills with your family ensures that in a true emergency all persons are comfortable and capable of following the evacuation plan."