House Fire in Cheyenne Causes $320K in Damage
Cheyenne Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in northeast Cheyenne late Friday night.
Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 3200 block of Bevans Street at 11 p.m. and arrived to find the home overcome by heavy smoke and fire.
"Crews primarily took an offensive approach to battle the flames, but once the structure began to fail, they quickly switched courses to defense mode," Dykshorn in a press release Monday said.
"After many hours attacking the residential structure fire, CFR cleared the scene by 3 a.m.," Dykshorn added.
Dkyshorn says the blaze caused an estimated $320,000 worth of damage.
