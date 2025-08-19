Hogadon’s 2025-2026 Ski Season Passes Now Available Online

Hogadon Basin Ski Area is offering season passes for the 2025–2026 ski season.

“We have added convenient new features including online purchasing, RFID reloads, and payment plan options,” said Hogadon Basin Ski Area Superintendent Ryan Bulter.

Returning passholders can visit estore.hogadon.net, log into their existing account, and reload last season’s RFID card. There’s no need to check in or pick up a new pass—just reload and hit the slopes when the season begins.

To make skiing more accessible for families and groups, payment plans are now available for season passes. At checkout, customers will be able to choose between paying in full or selecting a payment plan with automatic scheduled deductions. Payment amounts and dates will be clearly shown prior to finalizing the purchase.

“We conducted a customer satisfaction survey after last season and are trying to incorporate as much of that feedback as possible into the new season. We truly value our customer’s input and want to build the best experience possible for them,” said Butler.

Pricing for the 2025–2026 season has been adjusted to support cost recovery goals and manage increasing operational expenses. As part of this effort, a 10% facility fee has been introduced to help fund a future chairlift replacement.

Season passholders will be charged the 10% facility fee once at the time of purchase.

Single-ticket buyers will see the fee applied to each ticket purchase throughout the season.

At this time, all pass sales are being handled exclusively online. In-person purchases will be available during Hogadon’s annual Novemberfest on November 15.

Customers who need assistance with payments or account access may contact Hogadon Basin directly and leave a message if staff are unavailable.

Passholders are also reminded that adults must log into their account to purchase passes for minors.

Existing accounts from the previous season will retain linked profiles, making it simple to select and purchase passes for family members.

