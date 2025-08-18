It's peak bird migration season in Wyoming from mid-August to mid-October.

One of my favorite fall hallmarks is looking up to see geese flying in a V formation.

All kinds of birds are flying day and night, some are coming and some are going.

Warblers, sparrows, and raptors are just a few of the birds migrating through Wyoming right now.

BirdCast, a migration dashboard using data tracking to estimate birds traffic through the state indicate that over one million birds crossed the Cowboy State last night and about 269,000 crossed Natrona County.

Birds migrate primarily to find food and suitable nesting locations.

When resources become scarce in one area due to seasonal changes, birds migrate to regions where food is abundant and nesting conditions are favorable.

This often involves moving from areas with harsh winters to warmer climates with more available food, and then returning when conditions improve.

