The tail-end of summer is here and fall webworms are beginning to infest Wyoming trees.

They aren't actually worms, though. They're moth larvae.

They make thick, sticky web sacks around the branches of trees, providing a shelter and communal feeding ground for the caterpillars.

Fall webworms typically remain active for about six weeks in their larval stage as caterpillars.

After this, they pupate in cocoons, overwintering in this state until the following spring when they emerge as adult moths. The webs they create can persist longer, potentially into the winter

While many insects are beneficial for trees, these caterpillars are not.

They're ugly, but they can also cause damage to your trees.

Early treatment is key, if you're concerned for your own trees.

Better Homes and Gardens claims the best way to get rid of webworms is by physically removing the webbing with a rake, a big stick, or a strong stream of water from your hose.

In larger trees, you can prune out the affected branches.

Bag the nests and throw them in the trash or toss them on the ground and stomp on them to kill the webworms. Remove the webs as soon as you notice them to prevent the caterpillars from reproducing and taking over the entire plant.



It's important to note that webworms are primarily a concern for ornamental and shade trees, rather than major forest pests. While their webs can be unsightly, they generally don't cause significant damage to the overall health of established trees, especially since defoliation often occurs later in the season.

Moths are beneficial to the environment in several ways. They play a crucial role as pollinators, especially for nocturnal flowers, and are a vital food source for many animals, including birds, bats, and other insects.

Moths also contribute to nutrient cycling and decomposition within ecosystems.

