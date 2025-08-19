The remodeled Homax is now open at 400 Salt Creek Hwy in Mills.

"Enjoy a full grill, adult slushies, a beer cave, and a liquor store. Stop by soon and check out their new store" says the City of Mills, who shared some fun pictures of the store.

The store is now a Conoco. The City of Mills announced that the Homax would be getting a new look back in May.

Some of you might already know this, but Conoco, now ConocoPhillips, is an petroleum company founded in 1875 as the Continental Oil and Transportation Company in Ogden, Utah by Isaac Blake.

The states with the most Conoco gas stations are Colorado, Montana, and Texas, according to ScrapeHero. Colorado has the most with 371 stations, followed by Montana with 173, and Texas with 160. These three states account for a significant portion of the total number of Conoco stations.

