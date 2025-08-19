The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Darin D. Smith has taken the oath of office—administered by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Kelly H. Rankin on Monday—to serve as the United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming. U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi appointed Mr. Smith to serve as interim U.S. Attorney.

The United States Attorney’s Office is responsible for representing the federal government in virtually all litigation involving the United States in the District of Wyoming, including all criminal prosecutions for violations of federal law, civil lawsuits brought by or against the government, and actions to collect judgments and restitution on behalf of victims and taxpayers.

The Office is involved in several programs designed to make Wyoming communities safer including Project Safe Childhood, Operation Take Back America, and the Victim Witness Program dedicated to ensuring victims of federal crimes and their family members are treated with compassion, fairness, and respect.

Mr. Smith was elected to represent District 6 in the Wyoming State Senate in November 2024. He has practice law in Wyoming since 2000 and is the founding member of the Smith Group Law Office. Smith has also worked with major non-profit organizations like the Family Research Council during that time.

Smith received a B.S. from the University of Wyoming in 1996 and J.D. from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 2000. He earned Honorable Mention Academic All-American honors while a member of the University of Wyoming wrestling team.

“I am honored to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Wyoming and thank Attorney General Bondi for placing her trust in me. It is a privilege to lead this great office, and I look forward to working with our federal, state, and local partners to protect the public and defend the interests of the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Darin D. Smith.