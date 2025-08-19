Natrona County Arrest Log (08/17/25 – 08/19/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Kaleb Cantu, 27 - Serve Jail Time
Taylor Hendrickson, 29 - NCIC Hit, Resisting Arrest - Willfully, Camping in the City
Micheal Crow, 40 - Public Intoxication, Criminal Warrant
Jessika Arellano, 25 - Fail to Comply
Kathy Olson, 60 - Failure to Comply
Cody Davies, 50 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Curtis Rahman, 41 - Criminal Warrant
Tyler Fraser, 20 - Serve Jail Time
Jose Mondragon Montestruque, 25 - Immigration Hold
Jack Hoffman 58 - DWUI, Insurance Violation, Driving while License Suspended
Brandie Hensman, 43 - County Warrant/Hold
Jason Whitney, 45 - Failure to Comply
William Davis, 42 - Fail to Comply
Jacquelyn Tuttle, 42 - Failure to Comply
