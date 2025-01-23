Historical Gem Discovered at Casper Thrift Store: Police Docket from 1904

Rescued Treasures have lived up to their name again; this time an anonymous donor brought in a police docket for the City of Casper dating back to 1904.

Assistant Store Manager Scauti Hillman said it was found in the donation pile outside the store. They still don't know who dropped it off, but Hillman said she immediately recognized its significance.

“I have a love for old things and a good eye for antiques,” Hillman said. “I knew right away it was priceless and an important part of Casper’s history.”

This particular docket shows a fascinating glimpse into the early days of Casper's history.

Some of the notable crimes detailed in the docket include “reckless riding [of a horse]” with a fine of $4; “keeping a house of prostitution” for a fine of $100; frequenting a house of prostitution, and disturbing the peace.

The docket was formally returned to the Casper Police Department at the store on Thursday morning at the Rescue Treasures Thrift Store located at 5345 CY Avenue.

Wyoming Recovery Mission Executive Director Brad Hopkins officially handed over the docket to the Casper Police Chief, Keith McPheeters, as he wraps up his final days with the CPD.

“The discovery of this docket highlights the thrill of thrifting,” said Hopkins, executive director of the Wyoming Rescue Mission. “Every item has a story, and sometimes, as in this case, those stories are a significant part of our shared history.”

“The history of any organization is an important aspect of its culture and its future,” said Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters. “We are grateful to the staff of Rescued Treasures, who recognized that this heirloom of the Casper Police Department was an important window into our Department’s past. We will ensure that this record of our history is preserved with honor and dignity,” continued Chief McPheeters.

Hillman told K2 Radio News on Thursday that they find so many cool, unique things being donated. She is grateful to the people who help contribute and make possible the work they are doing to provide affordable items for the community and give people who need help an opportunity to work there.

