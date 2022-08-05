Vehicle Fire turned Wildland Fire

11:00 A.M. UPDATE:

The wildland fire is contained.

Multiple NCFD fire units responded to the scene. Units from the following agencies assisted with all incidents: Public Safety Communications of Casper, Evansville Fire-EMS, Bar Nunn Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management - High Plains Fire District (dispatch and fire units), a severity engine from the Wisconsin US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.

Crews arrived on scene to a decaying vehicle fire and actively burning grass fire. Units went to work to quickly to contain the grass fire and put the rest of the vehicle fire out.

Some crews are currently on scene patrolling for hot spots, with others being released to return to service. The size of the grass fire was mapped out at 3.4 acres in size. No reports of injuries to firefighters were noted.

Fire Marshal Matt Gacke was the investigator for the fire. Gacke determined that the truck experienced mechanical failure; it overheated and started on fire.

The vehicle was destroyed; but the driver and the driver's dog were able to make it out of the truck without any injuries.

"NCFD would like to thank all units and resources that assisted with this incident. We would like to take this time and remind everyone to continue to mitigate for wildfire as much as possible. Mowing and cutting grasses down around your property can aid in slowing and even stopping fires. Whenever possible, do not park in tall grass and secure tow chains up high when hauling anything behind your vehicle. The heat from the exhaust and the sparks from chains against the road could start fires" (NCFD).

9: 00 A.M.

At approximately 08:07 am, the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) was dispatched for the report of a vehicle fire in the area of East Ormsby Road and BB Brooks Boulevard in Natrona County.

A reporting party stated that there was a truck that was fully engulfed and beginning to catch the grass around it on fire. A large black smoke column was visible during the response to the north of Casper, on the eastside of Interstate 25 after dispatch.

We will update as more information becomes available.