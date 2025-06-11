Bison Sends New Jersey Visitor to the Hospital

A 30-year-old man from Randolph, New Jersey, was injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. in the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful, a man was gored by a bison after a large group of visitors approached it too closely.

The individual sustained minor injuries and was treated and transported by emergency medical personnel. The incident is currently under investigation, and no further details are available at this time. There are no photos or videos of this incident to share.

This is the second reported incident of a person injured by a bison in 2025. The first occurred on May 7. There were two reported incidents in 2024 and one in 2023.

Wildlife in Yellowstone are wild and can be dangerous

Wild animals can be aggressive if people don’t respect their space. It is your responsibility to stay more than 25 yards (23 meters) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes – and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears, wolves, and cougars . If wildlife approach you, move away to always maintain these safe viewing distances.

Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.

Learn more about the Park's safety tips while visiting Yellowstone, including how to behave around wildlife. The safety of these animals – and humans – depends on everyone using good judgment and following these simple rules.

