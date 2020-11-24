High Wind Warning For SE Wyoming On Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for parts of southeast Wyoming on Wednesday.

The agency says wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.

The weather service posted this statement on its website:

High Wind Headlines have been updated this morning with timing now between 2 AM and 5 PM MST Wednesday. High Wind Warnings being issued for portions of the North Snowy Range Foothills along Interstate 80 including Arlington and Elk Mountain and the Interstate 25 wind prone area near Bordeaux. A High Wind Watch remains in effect for the Interstate 80 corridor along the South Laramie Range between Laramie and Cheyenne. Keep a watchful eye on the forecast as watches likely to change especially if you planning on traveling through Wednesday. Winds will be out of the west to southwest 30-40 mph gusting up to 60 mph.