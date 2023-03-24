65 MPH Gusts to Blast Portions of I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming

UPDATE:

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has upgraded a High Wind Watch that was in effect for the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming to a High Wind Warning.

The NWS says "widespread power outages are expected" and "travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
132 PM MDT Fri Mar 24 2023

Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-
North Snowy Range Foothills-South Laramie Range-
South Laramie Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Bordeaux, Arlington, Elk Mountain,
Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal,
and Horse Creek
132 PM MDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM MDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County,
  North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range and South
  Laramie Range Foothills.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
  Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
  difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
weather.gov/cys
A High Wind Warning has been issued for midnight tonight through Saturday afternoon, for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming, including Arlington/Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, and the South Laramie Range and Foothills. Wind gusts up to 65 MPH are possible. Use caution if traveling with lightweight or high profile vehicles.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Truckers traveling through southeast Wyoming tomorrow morning may want to avoid the interstates and opt for truck stops, as wind gusts as high as 65 mph are expected to blast the wind-prone areas.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from late tonight through Saturday morning, which includes Elk Mountain, Arlington, Vedauwoo, and Buford along Interstate 80, and Bordeaux along Interstate 25.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Cheyenne WY
326 AM MDT Fri Mar 24 2023

Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-
North Snowy Range Foothills-South Laramie Range-
South Laramie Range Foothills-
Including the cities of Bordeaux, Arlington, Elk Mountain,
Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal,
and Horse Creek
326 AM MDT Fri Mar 24 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
  possible.

* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County,
  North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range and South
  Laramie Range Foothills.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
  hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
  campers and tractor trailers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or visit wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures.

weather.gov/cys
A High Wind Watch has been issued for late Friday night through Saturday morning for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming, including Arlington/Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, and the South Laramie Range and Foothills. Wind gusts up to 65 MPH are possible. Use caution if traveling with lightweight or high profile vehicles.

