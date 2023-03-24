65 MPH Gusts to Blast Portions of I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming

UPDATE:

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has upgraded a High Wind Watch that was in effect for the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming to a High Wind Warning.

The NWS says "widespread power outages are expected" and "travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 132 PM MDT Fri Mar 24 2023 WYZ106-110-116-117-251200- /O.UPG.KCYS.HW.A.0033.230325T0600Z-230325T1800Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.HW.W.0030.230325T0600Z-230325T2000Z/ Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- North Snowy Range Foothills-South Laramie Range- South Laramie Range Foothills- Including the cities of Bordeaux, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek 132 PM MDT Fri Mar 24 2023 ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for midnight tonight through Saturday afternoon, for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming, including Arlington/Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, and the South Laramie Range and Foothills. Wind gusts up to 65 MPH are possible. Use caution if traveling with lightweight or high profile vehicles.

Truckers traveling through southeast Wyoming tomorrow morning may want to avoid the interstates and opt for truck stops, as wind gusts as high as 65 mph are expected to blast the wind-prone areas.

Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or visit wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closures.

