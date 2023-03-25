The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend.

That's according to a post on the agency's website:

A High Wind Warning has been issued through Saturday afternoon, for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming, including Arlington/Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, the South Laramie Range and Foothills. The newest update now includes Central Laramie County. Wind gusts up to 65 MPH are possible in areas of the High Wind Warning. Use caution if traveling with lightweight or high profile vehicles. Snow showers will accumulate across portions of the I-25 corridor into the Nebraska Panhandle, which has resulted in a Winter Weather Advisory. The highest accumulations are expected in the Nebraska Panhandle where 3-7 inches are anticipated through Sunday morning.



Here is the forecast for Cheyenne:

Today Snow, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow. High near 30. Windy, with a west northwest wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Patchy blowing snow before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of snow after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. Wind chill values between zero and 10. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Patchy blowing snow after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday A slight chance of snow showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Friday

A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Here is the Laramie forecast:

Today Snow, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow. High near 22. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. Windy, with a west wind 30 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Patchy blowing snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday A 30 percent chance of snow after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 23. Wind chill values between -10 and zero. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph.

Sunday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Monday A 50 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Patchy blowing snow after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Blustery.

Tuesday Patchy blowing snow between 11am and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday A chance of snow showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Wednesday Night Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy.

Thursday Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Thursday Night A chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Friday

A chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Blustery.