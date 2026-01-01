Casper College’s Lee and Felicia Castellow Adult Learning Center (CALC) is opening the new year with five free information sessions aimed at helping adults earn a High School Equivalency Certificate, an opportunity educators say can strengthen both individual futures and the community as a whole.

The sessions will be held Jan. 6 and 8 at the CALC, located on the southeast side of the Werner Technical Center on the Casper College campus. Anyone interested in enrolling in CALC’s High School Equivalency program is required to attend one of the sessions, which are open to the public at no cost.

Two sessions are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 6, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Three additional sessions will be held Thursday, Jan. 8, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Reservations are requested and can be made online through the CALC website or by calling 307-268-2230.

The program prepares students in social studies, science, language arts, reading, writing and math, while also offering guidance beyond the classroom. CALC provides English as a Second Language classes and works with students to explore college options and career pathways.

Program leaders say the impact of earning a high school equivalency credential goes far beyond academics. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, adults age 25 and older without a high school diploma earn a median of $734 per week, compared with $946 per week for high school graduates — a difference of more than $11,000 per year. That increased earning potential can translate into greater financial stability for families and a stronger local workforce.

“Helping adults complete their education benefits the entire community. Graduates are better positioned for higher-paying jobs, further education and long-term career growth, which supports local businesses and the regional economy.”

Those planning to attend must bring proof of eligibility, such as a birth certificate, passport or REAL ID, in order to enroll. Attendees of the Jan. 6 sessions are asked to RSVP by Monday, Jan. 5, while RSVPs for Jan. 8 sessions are due by Wednesday, Jan. 7.

For many adults, CALC officials say, these information sessions represent a first step toward new opportunities — and a chance to invest not only in themselves, but in the future of the Casper community.

