Here’s Your Chance to Win a Restored 1979 F-250 in Central Wyoming

The Boys & Girls Club of Central Wyoming is celebrating 55 years of providing services to the youth of Central Wyoming by holding a special drawing for a pristinely restored 1979 Ford Truck.

This Ford F-250 Ranger features a robust 460 engine, making it a blend of vintage appeal and modern performance. Generously donated by Club supporter Kelly Wenzel and expertly rebuilt by Legacy Classic Trucks, this truck represents an investment of $170,000 in its restoration.

The Ford pickup will be highlighted at the BGCCW’s 26th Annual Awards and Recognition Breakfast, honoring cherished community member Trudi Holthouse and featuring New York Times Best Selling Author and Award-Winning Artist Jimmy Wayne. The breakfast will be held on Wednesday, September 18th, at the Ford Wyoming Center. Get your tickets at bgccw.org/events.

Every $250 donation earns a chance into the truck drawing, which will take place on September 20, 2024. Presence is not required to win. Donations can be made in person, by mail, or through the website.