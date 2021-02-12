Here’s Where It Was The Coldest Overnight in Central and Western Wyoming

The National Weather Service in Riverton has compiled a list of the coldest places in Wyoming late Thursday night into Friday morning

Casper came in at -15F.

Here's where the rest of the region stacks up:

Big Horn County:

  • 13 Miles NE of Ten Sleep: -20F
  • 5 Miles ENE of Hyattville: -17F
  • Basin: -14F
  • Greybull: -8F

Fremont County:

  • Muddy Gap: -13F
  • Pvaillion: -12F
  • Riverton: -10F
  • Lander: -9F

Hot Springs County:

  • Thermopolis Airport: -21F
  • Thermopolis: -13F

Johnson County:

  • Barnum: -25F
  • 12 Miles N of Kaycee: -20F
  • Buffalo Airport: -16F
  • Buffalo: -12F

Natrona County:

  • Hiland: -18F
  • Bar Nunn: - 18F
  • Alcova: - 17F
  • Casper: -15F

Park County:

  • Meeteetse: -18F
  • Cody: - 17F
  • Powell: -15F

Washakie County:

  • Big Trails: -20F
  • Worland AIrport: -17F
  • Ten Sleep: -12F

The National Weather Service says more of the same is on the way through the weekend. Particularly, Natrona County might not see temperatures crack 0 at some days through the weekend.

