Here’s Where It Was The Coldest Overnight in Central and Western Wyoming
The National Weather Service in Riverton has compiled a list of the coldest places in Wyoming late Thursday night into Friday morning
Get our free mobile app
Casper came in at -15F.
Here's where the rest of the region stacks up:
Big Horn County:
- 13 Miles NE of Ten Sleep: -20F
- 5 Miles ENE of Hyattville: -17F
- Basin: -14F
- Greybull: -8F
MORE: It May Get Too Cold for Deicer Products to Work in Casper This Weekend
Fremont County:
- Muddy Gap: -13F
- Pvaillion: -12F
- Riverton: -10F
- Lander: -9F
Hot Springs County:
- Thermopolis Airport: -21F
- Thermopolis: -13F
Johnson County:
- Barnum: -25F
- 12 Miles N of Kaycee: -20F
- Buffalo Airport: -16F
- Buffalo: -12F
MORE: It's Cold In Casper Now, But It's Probably Going to Get Colder
Natrona County:
- Hiland: -18F
- Bar Nunn: - 18F
- Alcova: - 17F
- Casper: -15F
Park County:
- Meeteetse: -18F
- Cody: - 17F
- Powell: -15F
Washakie County:
- Big Trails: -20F
- Worland AIrport: -17F
- Ten Sleep: -12F
The National Weather Service says more of the same is on the way through the weekend. Particularly, Natrona County might not see temperatures crack 0 at some days through the weekend.
UP NEXT: 10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know