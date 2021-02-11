The City of Casper has issued an "icy street" advisory through the weekend, in part because it may get too cold for deicer products to work this weekend.

Streets Manager Shad Rodgers says despite it being too cold for the products the city uses to melt ice and snow, they will help provide some traction.

According to forecasts, temperatures are expected to just barely climb out of the negatives, or in some cases not at all, heading into the weekend.

Rodgers added that streets crews will be out for snow removal and will do what they can to make roadways safe and driveable.

City officials plan to use a safer deicer that will be blue in color.

"It's environmentally safe, similar in composition to the deicer the city has used for many years," Rodgers said.

"The City’s streets division and police department staff will continue to work together to monitor city streets and address hazardous conditions," city officials say. "City officials suggest residents add extra time for their commute and slow down to allow for the ice and snow. Hazardous roads can be reported to the Casper streets division at 235-8283."