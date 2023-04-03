Casper College Closes Campus on Tuesday

Casper College announced Monday afternoon that it will extend its closure through Tuesday due to the blizzard warning.

The College announced earlier Monday that it was closing the campus, but didn't say whether that would extend to Tuesday

The announcement did not say whether the campus would reopen on Wednesday.

Monday afternoon, the Riverton office of the National Weather Service declared Natrona County and other counties in central Wyoming were under a blizzard warning.

The blizzard warning superseded the previous winter storm warning for much of Wyoming.

