Casper Urges Residents to Park Off the Streets During Storm

The City of Casper is asking residents to keep their vehicles parked off the streets whenever possible for plowing and emergency access during the winter storm, according to a news release on the city's Facebook page.

“Our police, fire and plowing crews are asking for help from our citizens, and the best thing you can do is keep our streets as clear as possible,” Communications & Marketing Generalist Rachel Bouzis said.

All city operations, including trash collection and transit services, are currently open for regularly scheduled business today, Wednesday.

City officials will keep the public updated as the weather progresses, according to the news release.

