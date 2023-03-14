Wyomingites Predict Last Big Snow Of The Season

We all know it's coming.

As hard as this winter has been, there is always that one last storm before we are done with winter.

So I began asking my listeners to Wyoming's Talk Radio Show (Wake Up Wyoming), when do you think it's going to happen?

We got lots of answers, for lots of different reasons.

Some people just seem to remember it always happening during a particular week of a certain month.

But that's not always the case.

April and May's storms were among the most popular guesses.

But that covers an entire two months.

I asked GOOGLE, "When does Wyoming usually get the last snowfall of the season?"

This is what Google said:

"Snow falls frequently across Wyoming from October through May, with snow beginning as early as late September across the lower elevations. About five times a year on the average, stations at the lower elevations will have snowfall exceeding five inches."

The University of Wyoming has been keeping records of events like this for a while. Here is what they had to say:

Snow falls frequently from November through May and, at lower elevations is light to moderate. An unusually heavy snow occurred at Sheridan on the 3rd and 4th of April in 1955. In the 1980s there were at least 9 statewide blizzards in Wyoming, in the 1990s there were at least 25. The greatest 24-hour snowfall from 1961-1990.

I asked regional weatherman Don Day, of Day Weather, while I had him on air. He refused to make a prediction of an actual date. But he was willing to give us some parameters to go by.

If it snows during the summer, it's not the last snow of winter. So the end of spring is the deadline. To be the official "last big storm" it has to be at least 6 inches of snow, or more.

Next, we had to think of a prize to give the winner.

A free snow shovel?

One listener didn't want a free shovel, but a free person to shovel the snow.

Another listener wanted a bottle of ibuprofen to help with the pain after shoveling all of that snow.

So when do you think the last BIG SNOW STORM of the season will hit?

