Blizzard Warning Will be in Effect, Natrona County Expecting 10 to 15 Inches of Snow

There's a storm a-brewin' and various responding agencies in Casper want residents to stay safe, stay warm, and stay connected/informed.

The US National Weather Service in Riverton has upgraded the winter storm warning for Natrona County to a Blizzard Warning, which will be in effect beginning at 5pm Tuesday and will last until 11pm on Wednesday.

The Weather Service has told residents that blizzard conditions are expected, including 'Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches, with higher totals of 15 to 20 inches for Casper Mountain."

Winds will be gusting up to 40-50 mph.

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible, as the snow and wind combine to create periods of whiteout conditions and heavy drifting," the Weather Service stated. "Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle."

Stay tuned to K2 Radio News for updates regarding the storm. If you haven't yet done so, download the K2 Radio Mobile app for up-to-the-minute updates regarding weather, breaking news, sports, features, and more.

