There's this old joke of somebody calling a TV weather reporter and saying, "I just shoveled a foot of 'partly cloudy' off my driveway."

Well, it's no joke that the New Year's winter storm walloped Natrona County with 12 inches to 24 inches of snow -- not counting drifting -- depending where you are.

Which leaves us having to dig out from it all, and knowing how to drive with it.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department offers these tips for drivers and diggers:

FOR DRIVERS:

Calm down. If you go out, plan your trip, even within the city, and give yourself extra time. Drive slowly.

Think about your route from your home to your destination and return trips.

Don't do it even if your pickup has a high lift. You will become high-centered and stuck.

The windrows may require you to take a different route until the turning lanes are cleared. Again, plan your trip.

City crews will plow arterial and feeder streets first. Residential streets may not be cleared for several days, if at all. Drive carefully, especially if you need to drive uphill.

Ice will form under the snow.

If at all possible, avoid traveling until Wednesday or Thursday to let the city plowing crews to work more efficiently.

FOR DIGGERS:

Take care of yourself as you take care of your home and family.

Do NOT move snow from sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots over fire hydrants. If a hydrant is buried from snow removal or drifting, you can help the city by digging out the hydrant - a yard in all directions.

Stay hydrated.

Dress warmly in layers. Adjust outerwear as the temperature fluctuates.

Take frequent breaks.

Make sure that your body is capable of shoveling snow - if you're not sure, ask your doctor for advice.

Operate all machinery according to the owner's manual.

Consider high-visibility clothing or accessories when shoveling near traffic, snow removal equipment, and traffic.

If you have questions, message us at cityofcasperfireems@gmail.com, or call Casper Fire-EMS at (307) 235-8222.

