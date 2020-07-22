Help Sought in Grand Teton Illegal Off-Roading Investigation

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Officials in Grand Teton National Park say they want help from the public to find out who damaged a recently re-seeded area with motorized dirt bikes.

Park officials say a witness recorded about 50 people at an “organized dirt bike event” at the famous Mormon Row area of barns and other homestead-era structures Saturday night.

Park rangers responded immediately but the group left before the rangers arrived.

The area damaged was reseeded in 2019 as part of a 10-year project to remove nonnative grasses and replant 37 species of native plants. Park officials urge anyone with information to call (888) 653-0009.