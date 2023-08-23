Two federal agencies soon will begin pre-baiting and scientific capture operations within Yellowstone National Park, and the public needs to be aware of signs about these operations.

The U.S. Geological Survey and the National Park Service will monitor grizzly bear populations within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem as required under the Endangered Species Act, according to a press release from the Geological Survey's Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team.

Field captures will begin on Aug. 28 and continue through Oct. 31.

Whenever bear capture activities are being conducted for scientific purposes, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public of the activities occurring.

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team says is important that the public heed these signs and do not venture into an area that has been posted.

Monitoring of grizzly bear distribution and other activities are vital to ongoing recovery of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

In order to attract bears, biologists use natural food sources such as fresh road-killed deer and elk.

Potential capture sites are baited with these natural foods and if indications are that grizzly bears are in the area, culvert traps, or sometimes foot snares, will be used to capture the bears.

Once captured, bears are handled in accordance with strict safety and animal care protocols developed by the IGBST and approved by the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Park Service.

For more information regarding grizzly bear capture efforts, call the IGBST hotline at (406) 994-6675.

Information about the grizzly bear research and monitoring is available from the IGBST website.

Beartrap Festival 2023