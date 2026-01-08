Start the Year Strong: Casper’s January Health & Wellness Expo

Start the Year Strong: Casper’s January Health &#038; Wellness Expo

Mark your calendars because Saturday, January 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. is your chance to kickstart a healthier year at the Wyoming Health Fairs Health & Wellness Expo! This free, family-friendly event is all about helping you and your loved ones thrive—physically, mentally, and safely. Think of it as a one-stop hub for everything wellness, where you can explore tools, resources, and expert guidance designed to make healthy living fun and approachable.

Wellness isn’t just about hitting the gym or eating salads (though we love both!); it’s about taking care of your whole self—body, mind, and community. At the expo, you can browse a wide variety of exhibitor booths covering everything from physical and mental health to nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle, public safety and first responders, cyber wellness, emergency preparedness, holistic health, and even youth, family, and senior programs. Plus, there are free or low-cost health screenings to give you valuable insights into your personal wellness—think of it as a mini check-in that could make a big difference.

And yes, there’s a fun side too! Thanks to the generosity of our vendors, attendees can enter to win an amazing grand prize and tons of other goodies, like Yeti thermoses, massages, Botox treatments, skin care items, self-care baskets, fitness sessions, IV hydration, and even a fun family movie night. There’s something for everyone, and you don’t even have to be present to win.

Whether you’re looking to pick up tips for a healthier lifestyle, connect with local wellness experts, or just enjoy a morning full of discovery and inspiration, the Health & Wellness Expo is the perfect place to start. After all, investing in your wellness today pays off in energy, happiness, and peace of mind tomorrow. See you there!

