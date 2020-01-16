Gunnare Honored for 300 Career Victories at Casper College

Casper College women's basketball coach Dwight Gunnare got a well-deserved honor on Wednesday night, recognizing 300 career wins at the school. Victory #300 actually came back in December against Trinidad State and is entering his 12th season as the head coach of the Thunderbirds. Gunnare has averaged 26 wins per season with Casper College and also won 126 games in 6 seasons as the head coach of Miles City Community College in Montana. He has led the program to three Region IX championships with a 4th place finish at the national junior college tournament back in 2010. Gunnare was the Region IX Coach of the year in the 2018-19 and 2017-18 seasons.

Frank Gambino

Townsquare Media