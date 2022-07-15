Gun Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever is behind a vehicle burglary in which a gun was stolen.
Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred in the 9200 block of Bell Lane sometime between June 22-26.
Warner says an unlocked vehicle was entered and a black Springfield Armory XD-M 4.5" .45 ACP handgun valued at $595 was taken.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 307-638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
