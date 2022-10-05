Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Vehicle Burglary, Fraud Suspect

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspected of burglarizing a vehicle and fraudulently using his victim's credit cards.

The vehicle burglary happened near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive, just south of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center.

Police believe the suspect (pictured above) was able to gain entry into the vehicle through an unlocked door.

They say a number of items were stolen, including three credit cards which were then used to make unauthorized transactions.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows his whereabouts to call Detective Cover at 307-637-6541.