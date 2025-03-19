Greek Easter, Grape Jelly, Garden Ceramics and More Offered through Casper College’s April Community Ed

"April classes through Casper College Community Education will provide a variety of fun ways to learn and discover" reads a news release from Casper College:

"April classes include Lenten Journey to Greek Easter, Vintage Crochet Fun, Grape Expectations, Garden Decor Ceramics, Spring into Science, Meet the Artist: Cirkus Unveiled, and more. “Plant the seed of learning with inspiring community education classes at Casper College,” said Zhanna Gallegos, community education coordinator at Casper College."

Stephanie Loutas and Greg Kapelas will teach attendees about the Easter traditions of Greece, from orthodox church services to fasting protocols, and the differences between Easter and Western Christian Lenten Practices.

The class will also provide an array of Greek Lenten delicacies, both savory and sweet, with tips on how to prepare them at home. All supplies for the class will be provided, and participants are asked to bring containers for leftovers.

Lenten Journey to Greek Easter will be held on Wednesday, April 2, 9, and 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

"Well-known crocheter Nancy Pawlowski will teach crochet stitches from the 1970s in Vintage Crochet Fun. Students will explore a new way to crochet using vintage tools and techniques for hairpin lace, broomstick lace, and Tunisian crochet while finding a new passion for old crochet. Supplies and tools for this class will be provided, and students are welcome to bring acrylic or wool yarn if they want to. No prior knowledge is required for learning hairpin lace, but chain and single crochet stitch skills are needed for broomstick lace and Tunisian stitch, according to Pawlowski. The class will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. Fridays, April 4 through 25."

"Learn how to make delicious grape jelly from scratch using all-natural ingredients in Grape Expectations. Taught by Lucinda Canchola, participants will learn how to steam fresh grapes and then simmer the mixture to the perfect consistency and flavor before canning. “Students will enjoy the sweetly tart taste of this old-fashioned grape jelly, a delightful and energizing treat,” said Gallegos. Grape Expectations will occur Saturday, April 5, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m."

"Give your garden a charming personality with a whimsical gnome legion or a beautiful cluster of petite mushroom figures. Instructor Rachel Savage will teach fundamental hand-building techniques, including pinch pot, coil making, intricate assembly, and detailed carving in Garden Decor Ceramics. Participants will work with colorful slips and glazes to make their garden fantasy come to life. All supplies are provided in this class which is suitable for all levels. Those attending are asked to bring a sketchbook, reference materials, and clay tools if desired. Garden Decor Ceramics will be held Monday and Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m., April 7-23.

"Spring Into Science is for those who love to explore the outdoors while discovering the science of our natural world, according to Gallegos. Attendees will engage in hands-on experiments such as animal scat tracking, measuring biodiversity, and making s’mores in a solar oven while immersing themselves in making scientific discoveries in Casper’s wild areas. The kid-friendly class welcomes those 6 years and older. Each participant must register for the class individually, and a responsible adult must accompany anyone under 16. Supplies are provided, and participants are asked to wear clothes they don’t mind getting dirty. Spring Into Science is taught by Kaitlin Ryan and will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

"Finally, meet Stephanie Monseu and Keith Nelson, cofounders of the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, and gain insights into the artists’ journey of honing their craft and a behind-the-scenes look at developing their spectacular shows. Stephanie and Keith have captivated audiences worldwide since 1995 with their unique blend of vaudeville, circus, and sideshow acts. The class, which includes a performance and talk, will take place Monday, April 28, from 6-7 p.m. Meet the Artist: Cirkus Unveiled is offered in partnership with ARTCORE.

Community education offers noncredit courses for personal enrichment and lifelong learning for people 16 and older.

To sign up or for more information on these and other classes, go to caspercollege.augusoft.net or call 307-268-3401.

