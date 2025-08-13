A recent news report for Wyoming Public Radio claims the Wyoming Department of Health is tracking down visitors from 38 states and seven countries after hundreds of people were potentially exposed to rabies at a hotel in Grand Teton National Park.

They say at least 200 guests who stayed at Jackson Lake Lodge from May 15 to July 27 may have been exposed to a suspected bat colony at the hotel.

A block of the cottage-style hotel rooms — rooms 516, 518, 520, 522, 524, 526, 528 and 530 — are thought to have bats living in the attic space above.

After eight reported bat encounters since June, a lodge in Grand Teton National Park closed eight rooms on July 27 due to the likelihood of a bat colony residing above them.

Health officials are identifying and contacting all potentially exposed guests to assess rabies risk, as the disease is almost always fatal without immediate treatment.

Exposure risks include bat bites, scratches, saliva contact with cuts or mucous membranes, or physical contact—especially for individuals unable to confirm exposure.

Rabies vaccines, which can cost up to $16,000 or more, are only recommended for those with credible exposure.

While the chances of any single bat carrying rabies are low, officials stress prevention due to the disease’s severity. This is the first large-scale bat exposure in Teton County since 2017. The lodge remains scheduled to host the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium next week.

The news report notes that this is the county's first mass exposure since a bat colony was found at AMK Ranch in Grand Teton National Park in 2017 when over a dozen people received treatment.

Anyone with questions is advised to contact Grand Teton Lodge Company and their local health department about a rabies risk assessment.

