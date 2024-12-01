Governor’s 2025 Prayer Breakfast to feature Justin ‘The Big Pygmy’ Wren

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon is inviting the public to attend the 2025 Governor’s Prayer Breakfast, which will feature keynote speaker Justin “The Big Pygmy” Wren.

A longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, the Prayer Breakfast will take place on Feb. 12, 2025, at 6:30 a.m. at Little America Hotel and Resort.

Bullied as a child, Wren responded by becoming a champion Mixed Martial Arts fighter. As he fought his way to the top and battled never-ending injuries that accompany the profession, he slid into painkiller addiction, battled depression and attempted suicide. A chance collection of circumstances eventually led Wren to one of the most remote places on earth, to live in the rainforest among the Pygmy people. It was with some of the most impoverished and marginalized people on the planet that he found his true purpose in helping others.

Individual tickets are on sale Dec. 1 through the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast website for $50 each. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis and may be purchased online here.

“Jennie and I are grateful for the continued support Wyomingites have shown for the prayer breakfast,” Gordon said. “We are eager to host the 2025 event and join attendees in drawing inspiration from Justin’s experiences.”

The Wyoming Governor’s Prayer Breakfast traces its origin to the National Prayer Breakfast tradition, held annually in Washington, D.C. since 1953. The breakfast is nondenominational and nonpartisan. It is hosted by Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation. People can learn more online here.