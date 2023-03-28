Governor Mark Gordon Proclaims April as Native Plant Month

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) announced that April 2023 is Wyoming Native Plant Month. The Proclamation – which was signed by Governor Mark Gordon – is intended to raise awareness about the importance of native plants and the role they play in keeping Wyoming wild and beautiful.

The Governor’s Proclamation states that, “native plants are essential for healthy, diverse, and sustainable ecosystems and are critical for cleaning air, filtering water, and stabilizing soils.”

The Proclamation goes on to state that, “Wyoming is home to more than 2,500 native plant species which include large shade trees, shrubs, vines, grasses and wildflowers. Native plants provide essential food including nectar, pollen, seeds and foliage for native birds, insects and other wildlife in ways that non-native plants cannot.”

WWPC plays an important role in keeping Wyoming wild and beautiful by reducing noxious weeds and pests that can damage native plants and habitats. The goal is to preserve the state’s precious ecosystem for those who work the land and those who enjoy the land.

“Whether you’re a rancher or a recreationist, we all play a role in keeping our native plant life healthy and flourishing,” said Lindsey Woodward, Weed and Pest Program Coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. “We encourage everyone to be informed about native plant life and how to preserve it while working or enjoying the outdoors.”

The Proclamation continues, “It is important to encourage public awareness about the benefits of Wyoming’s native plants and pollinators and other wildlife to the economy, and the health and substantiality of Wyoming’s treasured ecosystems.”

For tips to stop the spread of invasive species or for information about Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org and follow on Facebook and Twitter.

For Regionally Native Plants for Wyoming Gardens check out UW's Plants with Altitude.

Native plants that do well in Wyoming gardens Consider the Indian Paintbrush. This and other regional wild-flowers. For one thing, they don’t require fertilizers and require fewer pesticides since they have natural resilience to garden pests in the region, in turn promoting beneficial populations like butterflies and hummingbirds. They also require less water because they’ve adapted to rely on rainwater.