Governor Mark Gordon Addresses Casper Rotary Club On Suicide and Mental Health Care Reform

Governor Mark Gordon announced to the Casper Rotary Club on Monday that Wyoming is advancing its systemic approach to mental health care reform. The WY We Care initiative, announced earlier this year, is the culmination of state government, local community teams, and private sector providers. This initiative aims to reduce Wyoming’s suicide rate, improve access to behavioral health services, and strengthen the state’s behavioral healthcare workforce.

Wyoming's suicide rate consistently doubles the national average. Suicide is the 7th leading cause of death in Wyoming, however it is the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-44.

Governor Gordon highlighted the widespread impact of behavioral health challenges in Wyoming, noting the tragic frequency of deaths by suicide. “Our work is far from complete — we must come together in our homes, our schools, our faith-based communities, businesses, and clubs — to make it clear, it’s okay not to be okay,” Governor Gordon said.

The next phase of the Governor's suicide prevention efforts is now in motion. Under the WY We Care initiative, select counties will participate in an intensive community suicide prevention program through the PROSPER Project.

The Prosper project's strategy includes a cultural shift, affordability, access to health care, quality and innovation. "Our law enforcement officers can do more...if we permit it and train them" reads part of the project's strategem.

The primary objective is to reduce suicide risk through strength-based, culturally adaptive education, empowerment, and community engagement. This is not a one-size-fits-all program. It is tailored to meet the unique cultural values and needs of each community it serves.

Governor Gordon is finalizing plans for a third Mental Health Summit in early October.

