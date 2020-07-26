A traveling national exhibit featuring pictures of those who have died in the War on Terror will be honored at a ceremony at Casper College at 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the college.

Gov. Mark Gordon will be among the guest speakers at the opening ceremony for the "National Remembering Our Fallen Memorial" at the parking lot of the Walter H. Nolte Gateway Center.

The memorial includes the nation's military service members who have died from wounds while deployed in the War on Terror since 9/11/2001. It consists of more than 30 tribute towers, each of which is 10 feet high and 5 feet wide with military and personal photos. Twenty one of those in the memorial are from Wyoming.

Other speakers at the free ceremony include Gold Star Mother Megan Schafer, Casper College President Darren Divine, and veteran and the college's international student coordinator Nicholas Whipps.

“Gov. Gordon will talk about service and sacrifice and what it means to be a Wyomingite, and Megan Schafer will talk about what it means to be a Gold Star Mother and the lasting impact her son Jason had on so many people,” Whipps said in the news release.

Those attending are asked to wear face masks, he said.

The memorial on Sunday morning entered Wyoming at Torrington and traveled to Camp Guernsey, Glendo, Douglas, Glenrock, then Casper at the Hat Six Travel Plaza where a flag line escorted it to the college.

The memorial will be open around the clock from noon Monday until noon Aug. 5.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Casper's Bridle Trail Is Full Of Spring Flowers and Epic Views