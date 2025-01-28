Gov. Gordon: Wildfire restoration loan program would be ‘just as bad as the fire’

CASPER, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon recently spoke to landowners, local elected officials, emergency responders and the public in general in Sheridan, Gillette and Wheatland, Wyoming, regarding wildfire restoration and recovery efforts.

That’s according to a release from the governor’s office, which states that Gov. Gordon outlined his $130 million supplemental budget request to help combat the devastation that Wyoming wildfires have inflicted.

“During his visits, the Governor heard loud and clear from the 200+ attendees — landowners need grants, not loans, to help rebuild from the historic impacts of the 2024 fire season,” the release stated.

The release stated that Gov. Gordon’s $130 million recommendation is currently sitting before the Wyoming Legislature, and it’s designed to “assist in restoring landscapes and serves as a backstop to the current federal, state, and insurance programs.”

The funds would be administered by the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resources Trust Fund.

According to the release, the governor’s proposal was sent to the Joint Appropriations Committee, where the Committee “slashed funding” to $100 million and then transformed it into a loan program, administered through the Office of State Lands and Investments, With a 2% interest. The release notes that the proposal will now go to the Wyoming House of Representatives and the Senate for debate and amendments.

“I have grave concerns about a loan program for fire restoration and recovery. I understand the Legislature’s intent with the proposal, but there is a lack of understanding of the circumstances on the ground,” Gov. Gordon said. “We need a program that is flexible and responsive to your needs. A loan program does not do that.”

The release stated that Gov. Gordon outlined various issues with the loan program, including the fact that, when borrowing money from the State of Wyoming, the state must have first mortgage rights, and banks must subordinate other loans.

“No one should want to complicate existing loans, compromise operating loans or take banks out of the scenario,” Gov. Gordon told attendees. “A loan program is impractical, could take landowners out of other loans, and overextend you. That would be just as bad as the fire the first time.”

The governor said that there was a possibility of the Legislature moving toward a split program, with a portion of dollars going toward grants and another portion going toward loans.

“We could see the Legislature move toward a loan program for infrastructure on a case-by-case basis where appropriate, and grants for invasive treatments which demonstrate broad public benefit,” Gov. Gordon said. “Loans are just not likely to be practical for wide-scale projects like those we have in front of us.”

The release noted that the Wyoming Grants Management Office has resources available for landowners who are navigating federal assistance.

“A step-by-step guide can help point affected landowners to a place to start and how to work through available options,” the release stated. “The Governor’s grant program proposal is intended to provide a backstop once landowners have exhausted federal resources first. The Supplemental Budget is projected to proceed to the House and Senate as early as Friday for beginning debate.”

Oil City News has reached out to the governor’s office for a statement on whether the White House’s pause on all federal loans and grants has affected his position on this matter. The story will be updated if and when a statement is made available.

WOAH: 50 Signs You Were a Teenager in the '90s Grab your Hypercolor T-Shirt and Bonnie Bell Lip Smackers because we're traveling in time to the most radical decade of them all. Only real '90s teens will remember these iconic pop culture moments--see how many you recall! Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy