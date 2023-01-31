Wyoming Governor Gordon and 24 Other Republican Governors Oppose Biden’s WOTUS Rule

Governor Mark Gordon and 24 other Republican governors issued a joint letter to President Joe Biden opposing the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule and are calling on him to delay implementation until the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling in Sackett v. EPA.

Per a recent press release from the governor's office, Gordon and the other governors argue that President Biden’s most recent revision only further complicates the efforts to create certainty for rural communities.

They argue "the Biden Administration’s overburdensome bureaucratic agenda could not come at a worse time for American families struggling with high inflation and rising gas prices."

“The rule is problematic in and of itself, but its timing is particularly troubling given record inflation and gas prices that threaten the livelihoods of so many communities,” the letter reads. “Those who rely on farming and small business as a backbone of their local economies are particularly vulnerable. Another burdensome and overbroad regulation from the federal government could not come at a worse time for America.”

President Biden’s WOTUS rule is being implemented months before the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide Sackett, which could significantly alter EPA’s regulatory authority.

Get our free mobile app

The letter continues, “The substance of the rule hinders State governments as we seek to give clarity and consistency to businesses, farms, and individuals regarding the regulatory framework for water. The broad definitions used in the 514- page document only add to the confusing and complicated history of WOTUS. In fact, it appears that the EPA is seeking to regulate private ponds, ditches, and other small water features.”

Joining Governor Gordon as signatories to the letter are: Governors Brad Little (ID), Kay Ivey (AL), Mike Dunleavy (AK), Sarah Sanders (AR), Ron DeSantis (FL), Brian Kemp (GA), Eric Holcomb (IN), Kim Reynolds (IA), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Jim Pillen (NE), Joe Lombardo (NV), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Mike DeWine (OH), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT), Glenn Youngkin (VA) and Jim Justice (WV).

A copy of the letter may be found here.

READ ALSO: Barrasso - Biden Admin Wants Control of Wyoming's Water