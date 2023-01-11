Governor Gordon on Wyoming: We Are a People With Grit, Courage, and Kindness in Our Souls

Governor Gordon recently delivered his 'State of the State' address to the 67th Legislature in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Throughout the address, Governor Gordon highlighted many examples of Wyoming's innovation.

One of the first things Gordon brought up was Wyoming's financial position.

“Wyoming finds herself at a remarkable juncture. Federal government largess and energy markets have given Wyoming a financial bumper crop," Gordon stated. "Yet, Wyoming is strong, and her future is bright. Together, we have an opportunity to make her even stronger for our people and for the generations to come.”

Governor Gordon proposed a supplemental budget proposal which, his office said, was designed to save funds, address inflation, and make strategic investments for the future.

Of course, one of the state's biggest economic areas is the energy realm.

Governor Gordon has long been a proponent of utilizing Wyoming's oil and gas resources but, he says, the Biden Administration have tried to "shutter these critical resources."

“The Biden Administration's misguided policies drove inflation to levels not seen in forty years," Gordon stated. "This winter, there are families in America–the richest and most advanced country in the world–living under the very real threat of freezing in the dark. Our economy, way of life and national security demand all the energy Wyoming can produce. Instead of giving first bumps to OPEC leaders, the Biden Administration should be extending a handshake to Wyoming energy producers.”

Governor Gordon asked for support to increase funding to the Energy Matching Fund, which, his office said, "is meant to spur innovation and transformative projects."

Those projects include carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), hydrogen hub development, coal refining, renewable energy generation, and energy storage.

The proposal of the Energy Matching Fund can be viewed here.

“Wyoming is becoming recognized for being forward-thinking on climate and energy," Governor Gordon boasted. "When I talk to people in Washington, DC, I proudly point to what we have done to establish Wyoming’s energy and environmental leadership. Our expertise in resource management, advanced carbon innovation, energy security, value-added agriculture, and fiscal prudence makes us a leader in all these areas.”

One of the biggest issues facing Wyoming is its loss of young people after they graduate high school. While Wyoming does have a university, more and more young people are choosing to leave the state.

“Now is a critical time for education," Gordon said. "We must be bold and take action. If you are as passionate about retaining our youth and home-grown talent as I am, then you must be open to new educational opportunities.”

It's not just Wyoming's young people that the Governor wants to retain. He is proud of every Wyomingite and wants Wyoming residents to feel safe, to feel heard, and to feel like they're at home in The Equality State.

“There is something about Wyoming people and our western culture that is simply extraordinary," Gordon said. "We are a people with grit, courage, and kindness in our souls."

Towards the end of his address, Gordon channeled George Washington in order to call for Wyoming's people to come together, and move forward.

“While we should speak our mind, we should also have a servant’s heart," Gordon concluded. "So that we can each do our share in making this special place we call home to thrive long into the future.”

To read Governor Gordon's full 2023 State of the State address, you can visit this link.