Gov. Gordon Creating Five Wyoming Coronavirus Task Forces

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Wyoming governor Mark Gordon has created five task forces each to be headed up by the state's top five elected officials.

According to the Monday announcement, the governor's office will head up a health task force. Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will lead a task force focused on state services and operations.

State Auditor Kristi Racines will lead a task force focused on business and the financial sector while treasurer Curt Meier will lead the transportation and infrastructure taskforce.

Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Jilian Balow will be at the helm of an education task force. All task forces will report to the governor's office.

“We are rapidly escalating our response to the very real health concerns coronavirus poses,” Gordon said in a news release. “As we do, however, we must realize that closing businesses and suspending travel and public events poses a threat to employment and business viability. Our responses to these threats must be focused and measured, and that’s what these teams will bring to a changing situation.”

The task forces will meet for as long as necessary.