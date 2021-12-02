Gov. Gordon Appoints New Wyoming Supreme Court Judge

Governor Mark Gordon has recently appointed John G. Fenn to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Fenn’s appointment fills the open seat left by the retirement of Justice Michael Davis.

Get our free mobile app

Fenn has served as District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District covering Johnson and Sheridan counties since 2007. He was previously a partner in the law firm of Yonkee & Toner, where he practiced from 1993 until 2006.

Judge Fenn has also been actively involved in the development of Wyoming’s Chancery Court, a specialized court created by legislation signed by Governor Gordon in 2019. He is a graduate of Big Piney High School and the University of Wyoming, where he earned his Bachelor of Science and law degrees.

Fenn’s appointment is effective January 17, 2022.