“Good Samaritans” Restrain Suspect in East Side Casper Walmart Assualt

The Casper Police say telecommunicators at the Public Service Communications Center received the first of multiple calls reporting a disturbance at the East Side Walmart on Monday afternoon after an employee was assaulted.

Officers responded within minutes and found two "Good Samaritans" restraining Jeffrey Garner, who -- acording to Casper Police PIO Amber Freestone -- was trying to steal a TV.

Garner was arrested at the scene on multiple charges and an outstanding Casper Police Department warrant. Police note that Garner "was severely agitated and showing signs of substance use" and was transported for medical clearance.

One victim received medical attention and another transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center.

Per the police, the Casper Police Department Victim Services Unit will be in contact and available to the victims as they recover.

