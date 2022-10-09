GoFundMe Created for Wellspring Health Access Clinic for Renovations, $50,000 Goal

A GoFundMe page has been created to benefit the Wellspring Health Access Clinic in Casper.

The clinic, according to their website, has a mission "to expand access to reproductive health care, in abortion deserts around the country."

Wellspring Health Access offers abortion pills, gynecological services, gender affirming care, and much more. Their corporate office is located in Washington D.C., while their abortion (and other services) clinic is located in Casper. Wellspring Health Access accepts patients from Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Montana, and services: Casper WY, Rock Springs WY, Green River WY, Cody WY, Rawlins WY, Lander WY, Torrington WY, Powell WY, Worland WY, Pinedale WY, Thermopolis WY, Glenrock WY, Mills WY, Bar Nunn WY, Lovell WY, Kemmerer WY, Moorcroft WY, Fort Washakie WY, Thayne WY, Greybull WY, Saratoga WY, Sundance WY, Basin WY, Rozet WY, Marbleton WY, Guernsey WY, Scottsbluff NE, Gering NE, Chadron NE, Bayard NE, Terrytown NE, Spearfish SD, Rapid Valley SD, Belle Fourche SD, Hot Springs SD, Lead SD, Custer SD, Hermosa SD, Deadwood SD, Rapid City SD, Edgemont SD, Hill City SD, Sturgis SD, Bozeman MT, Miles City MT, Lockwood MT, Hardin MT, Colstrip MT, Red Lodge MT, Crow Agency MT, Lame Deer MT, Big Sky MT, Roundup MT, West Yellowstone MT, Big Timber MT, Absarokee MT, Lodge Grass MT, Billings MT, Laurel MT, Broadus MT, and Livingston MT.

The clinic was gearing up to so begin serving Casper, when an unknown female assailant broke into the clinic and started a fire. This action has caused the clinic to pause its opening until renovations can be completed. Now, a GoFundMe has been created to help raise money for those renovations.

"In the early hours of May 25, 2022, less than a month before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, an antiabortion arsonist set fire to the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper, Wyoming, a new abortion clinic set to open there," the description on the GoFundMe page reads. "The fire destroyed 90% of the clinic, rendering the operating room, recovery room, the waiting room, and more completely inoperable. Because of that attack, Wellspring has never been able to see a single abortion patient."

Wellspring Health Access became a plaintiff in a complaint filed against Wyoming that would temporarily block the enforcement of a trigger ban, which was signed by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

"The ban, which is set to take effect Wednesday, would ban all abortions in the state with exceptions for rape, incest, and when medically necessary, following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June," K2 Radio News previously reported.

Julie Burkhart, the founder and president of Wellspring Health Access has said that, despite the fire, she and her team are still determined to open the clinic and offer services as needed in Wyoming and surrounding areas.

“We’re still working with our contractors and insurance adjuster to determine the full extent and cost of the damages. At this point, we’re anticipating that the clinic opening will be delayed by around six months. Despite these setbacks, we are undeterred in our mission to give the people of Casper access to comprehensive reproductive health care, including abortion care,” Burkhart told CNN in early June.

According to the GoFundMe page, "To make that happen, she needs help. Help Wellspring Health Access clinic cover the $100,000 in renovation costs so that they can rebuild and open their doors to patients while Burkhart and others fight Wyoming’s trigger law to keep abortion legal in the state for as long as possible. It’s a drop in the bucket in terms of the larger struggle, but it would mean that Wellspring can finally provide quality abortion care to the patients who need it."

The GoFundMe page was created by somebody with the username 'Wyoming Abortion Supporter.' It was created 5 days ago as of the time of this writing and has raised $390, via 9 donations.

"Wyomingites deserve to have access to safe, legal abortion care in their own state, and we can help make it happen," the GoFundMe page concluded. "No amount is too small to make a difference!"

Casper Police have still not made an arrest in the case.

