By GEOFF MULVIHILL and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

A new poll finds most U.S. adults oppose the strictest bans on abortion.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds the majority of those who live in states that have barred abortion throughout pregnancy say they believe abortion should be available for at least the first six weeks.

Most Americans also believe there should be some restrictions.

The poll was conducted in late June, around the first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision reversing Roe v. Wade and undoing nationwide abortion access.

The poll finds that adults' views on abortion have not changed much in the last year and that they remain complex.

Wyoming has enacted strict anti-abortion laws, and is the first state banning abortion pills.

Those laws are on hold due to rulings by Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens.

Meanwhile, the only full-service abortion clinic in Wyoming -- Wellspring Health Access in Casper -- opened a year after an arsonist burned the building. The woman accused of the crime, Lorna Roxanne Green, is scheduled to enter a change of plea in federal court in Cheyenne on July 20.

