Glenrock’s Julia Sarvey Signs with Casper College for Basketball

Glenrock basketball player Julia Sarvey will continue her athletic journey at the junior college level at Casper College. She averaged 18.5 points per game this past season which ranked 4th in 3A. Sarvey shot 47% from the field and 71% from the free throw line. Those stats earned all-state recognition. She played in 19 games at Campbell County in her junior year and 16 games there as a sophomore.

Sarvey was also a force on the Glenrock volleyball team with 97 kills, 226 digs, and 103 assists. She also competes in track and field in the 400-meter run and the long jump.

