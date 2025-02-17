Glendo Reservoir ice accident claims 2 lives
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two people lost their lives Saturday, Feb. 15 when their side-by-side fell through the ice at Glendo Reservoir, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
The ACSO Dive Team assisted the Platte County Sheriff’s Office in a recovery operation at Glendo Reservoir following the incident.
The Albany County Dive Team arrived on scene at about 5 p.m. Due to hazardous ice conditions and inclement weather, a dive operation was deemed unsafe for that evening. Sunday morning, with improved conditions, the team was able to safely enter the water and successfully locate both people and their vehicle.
Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution when venturing onto frozen bodies of water. Ice conditions can be unpredictable and dangerous. People are specifically advised to avoid accessing the ice from the Glendo Reservoir marina, as a large channel was cut during the recovery operation, posing an increased risk.