Get Wild at the next NIC Nite in Casper!

On Friday, July 22nd, the Nicolaysen Art Museum will feature an art activity by the Casper Artists’ Collective starting around 5:30 p.m., Papa’s Pork Chop food truck, beer from Gruner Brother’s Brewing, Joey Patterson's music performance starting at 6:30 p.m., and then a reading of Jumanji by Natrona County Library Staff and a raffle for a Jumanji themed basket.

The movie (the 1995 Jumanji starring Robin Williams) will begin at sunset. Board games will be available in the lobby.

“We are excited to open up our backyard for these free community programs and new partnerships,” Andy Couch, Executive Director of the Nicolaysen Art Museum said.

That same night María Cristina Mercado will be working on a new mural on the west of the building.

“Mercado is a Mexican artist and educator dedicated to art and teaching, she works as a professor of painting and sculpture at the University of Guadalajara. She also works teaching young people with special needs, teaching them the value of art, and supporting different civil associations. Mercado has been working as a teacher for more than 30 years,” according to a press release from the NIC.

The next NIC Nite will be August 5th. The August community partner will be Visit Casper and the movie of the night will be ‘The Goonies’ (1985).

The NIC is the beautiful brick building across from the Natrona Public Library. It is the only museum in the state dedicated to contemporary art. It's mission is to collect, preserve, and exhibit contemporary artists' work for the community as a source of inspiration and education. The NIC values creativity, self-expression, and cultural dialogue, making it a place where community members can come and connect to the city on a larger scale.

