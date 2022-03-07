Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 33.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.72 a gallon, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 41.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.03 a gallon higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming priced at $3.39 a gallon on Sunday, and the most expensive was $4.99 a gallon.

In Natrona County, the average price of gas is $3.63 a gallon, with the cheapest gas in Converse County at $3.51 a gallon, and Fremont County with the most expensive at $3.91 a gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents in the last week, averaging $4.06 a gallon, and is up 61.1 cents from a month ago, and $1.29 a gallon higher than a year ago.

Wyoming sits as the sixth cheapest state in the country, while Oklahoma is the cheapest at $3.64 a gallon, and California is the most expensive at an average of $5.34 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the sanctions on Russia over their invasion of Ukraine have led to an unprecedented rise in gas prices.

"There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008," De Haan said. "Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50 a gallon. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond. We've never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen."