Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 5.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.65 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys.

Prices in Wyoming are 12 cents lower than a month ago and 21.1 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.29 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.59 a gallon.

Natrona County is currently the second cheapest county in the state at an average gas price of $3.36 a gallon on Monday, with Laramie County as the cheapest at $3.34 a gallon, while Teton County is the most expensive at an average of $4.45 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.72 a gallon Monday, with the national average down three cents from a month ago and 34.4 cents higher from a year ago.

Wyoming is the 24th most expensive state in the country, Georgia is the cheapest at $3.01 a gallon while California is the most expensive state at an average of $5.47 a gallon.

Crude oil prices have risen slightly over the past week, up to $87 a barrel, increasing $3 from the previous week and higher than a recent low of $76 a barrel on Sept. 26, while the price of diesel has decreased 2.39 cents in the past week, down to $5.27 a gallon on Monday.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said:

"For the third consecutive week, we've seen the national average price of gasoline decline, and while it's good news for most regions with a continued drop in prices, the Northeast is bucking the trend and seeing a noticeable jump due to tight supply," De Haan said. "The national average is closing in on the previous low from September, which was interrupted when refinery issues caused prices to skyrocket in the West and Great Lakes. With those issues addressed, the West has seen prices plummet, including a nearly 90 cent per gallon decline in California in less than a month. Compare that to the Northeast, where prices have jumped some 10-25 cents per gallon, demonstrating there's much regionality to current gasoline price trends. Add in diesel prices that remain high amidst extremely tight supply, and there's definitely some challenges that lie ahead."

